Left Menu

Corruption Unveiled: The Pertamina Scandal Shakes Indonesia

A major corruption case in Indonesia has led to the conviction of a former Pertamina executive and two other officials, causing significant state losses. This scandal underlines the substantial efforts by President Prabowo Subianto's administration to combat corruption, with additional defendants awaiting their verdicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:33 IST
Corruption Unveiled: The Pertamina Scandal Shakes Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indonesian court has convicted a former executive of state energy company Pertamina, alongside two ex-officials, in a sweeping corruption scandal. This case, involving illegal leasing and crude oil imports, caused state losses totaling $17 billion, marking a significant episode in President Prabowo Subianto's anti-corruption drive.

The trial highlights allegations of one of the largest corruption schemes ever addressed by the current government, further underscored by the high-profile nature of the nine defendants. While three have been sentenced, the remaining six await their judgment, including notable figures such as former Pertamina International Shipping's chief executive Yoki Firnandi.

Riva Siahaan, formerly of Pertamina Patra Niaga, received a nine-year sentence. His defense maintains his innocence, expressing disappointment over the court's decision. The case exemplifies the administration's commitment to tackling graft, with firm punishment for those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A-1 Sureja Industries Powers Ahead with New Electric Vehicle Orders

A-1 Sureja Industries Powers Ahead with New Electric Vehicle Orders

 India
2
South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph

South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph

 India
3
Delhi Court Drama: Youth Congress Protesters in Custody

Delhi Court Drama: Youth Congress Protesters in Custody

 India
4
Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance

Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026