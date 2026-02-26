Corruption Unveiled: The Pertamina Scandal Shakes Indonesia

An Indonesian court has convicted a former executive of state energy company Pertamina, alongside two ex-officials, in a sweeping corruption scandal. This case, involving illegal leasing and crude oil imports, caused state losses totaling $17 billion, marking a significant episode in President Prabowo Subianto's anti-corruption drive.

The trial highlights allegations of one of the largest corruption schemes ever addressed by the current government, further underscored by the high-profile nature of the nine defendants. While three have been sentenced, the remaining six await their judgment, including notable figures such as former Pertamina International Shipping's chief executive Yoki Firnandi.

Riva Siahaan, formerly of Pertamina Patra Niaga, received a nine-year sentence. His defense maintains his innocence, expressing disappointment over the court's decision. The case exemplifies the administration's commitment to tackling graft, with firm punishment for those found guilty.

