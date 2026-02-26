EU Bolsters Humanitarian Aid for Somalia Amid Ongoing Crises

The European Union announced plans to allocate €63 million ($74.39 million) for humanitarian assistance in Somalia, with an emphasis on critical health and nutrition services. The region has been devastated by ongoing conflicts with al-Shabaab militants and widespread droughts.

This new financial aid brings the EU's total contribution to Somalia to upwards of €750 million since 2017. Earlier in February, the United Nations World Food Programme warned that its essential food and nutrition efforts in Somalia would conclude by April without additional funding.

Although the EU has not confirmed a specific timeline for the distribution of this aid package, the funds are intended to address the country's immediate humanitarian needs. Currency conversion rate stands at $1 to 0.8469 euros.