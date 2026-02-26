HCLTech and IIT Kanpur Join Forces for Research-Driven Innovation

In a strategic move to bolster research-driven innovation, HCL Technologies has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Announced Thursday, the collaboration is set to convert academic research into real-world pilots and scalable solutions focusing on Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

This partnership aims to firmly establish HCLTech as a trusted ally in advanced engineering, deep tech, artificial intelligence, and robotics. By melding HCLTech's comprehensive GCC solutions with IIT Kanpur's academic prowess, the initiative promises to accelerate complex research and reduce time-to-market significantly, providing GCCs with vital access to niche skills without requiring in-house labs.

Highlighting the initiative's potential, Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, emphasized the access it provides researchers to real-world GCC challenges, while HCLTech's EVP, Kiran Cherukuri, noted the role of this collaboration in shaping GCC growth through effective utilization of research and tech ecosystems.

