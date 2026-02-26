Playground Politics: Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Amid Allegations and Protests

The Rajasthan Assembly session turned chaotic as BJP and Congress members clashed over alleged irregularities in the allocation of land for a sports ground in Sikar, raised by Congress MLA Rajendra Pareek. Dissatisfaction with Education Minister Madan Dilawar's response led to heated exchanges, resulting in the session's temporary adjournment.

During the tumultuous session, Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat revealed discrepancies in the previous Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Insurance Scheme. Despite over 1.10 crore applications, only 1,764 livestock were insured. Kumawat stated that the scheme has been revitalized, with a successful payout and a goal to insure 42 lakh animals this year.

Adding to the Assembly's tension, Congress MLAs conducted a march before the session, protesting a trade agreement between India and the United States. Sporting t-shirts declaring 'PM is compromised', they voiced concerns that the deal would harm farmers and rural livelihoods, contributing to the contentious atmosphere.

