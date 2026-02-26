President's Soaring Journey: Murmu Flies in 'Prachand'
President Droupadi Murmu will fly in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Prachand in Jaisalmer, during the Indian Air Force's Vayu Shakti exercise. The sortie, also involving Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, underscores Murmu's role as Supreme Commander of the armed forces.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to experience flying in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer on Friday, as part of the Indian Air Force's Vayu Shakti exercise.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the mission will be carried out in a two-aircraft formation, with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, piloting the second helicopter.
Murmu, in her capacity as the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, will witness this significant display of India's defense capabilities, showcasing the prowess and potential of indigenous military technology.
