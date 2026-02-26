Left Menu

President's Soaring Journey: Murmu Flies in 'Prachand'

President Droupadi Murmu will fly in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Prachand in Jaisalmer, during the Indian Air Force's Vayu Shakti exercise. The sortie, also involving Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, underscores Murmu's role as Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:53 IST
President's Soaring Journey: Murmu Flies in 'Prachand'
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to experience flying in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer on Friday, as part of the Indian Air Force's Vayu Shakti exercise.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the mission will be carried out in a two-aircraft formation, with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, piloting the second helicopter.

Murmu, in her capacity as the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, will witness this significant display of India's defense capabilities, showcasing the prowess and potential of indigenous military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
2
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global
3
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
4
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026