CEC Engages Parties Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls: Calls for Fair Elections

In preparation for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar engaged with various political parties on Thursday to deliberate election-related concerns. The parties advocated for a single-phase election and urged strict measures to curb money power and freebies.

The discussions involved representatives from national parties like the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, BSP, CPI(M), Congress, and National People's Party, as well as state parties such as AIADMK, DMK, and DMDK among others. Appreciation was expressed for the smooth conduct of the voter roll revision.

Gyanesh Kumar assured that the Election Commission remains committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections. The officials emphasized voter comfort and accessibility, and outlined plans for election management, training, and law enforcement to ensure impartial conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)