Congress Alleges House Arrests Amid Haryana Assembly's MGNREGA Stir

In a heated session of the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday, the opposition Congress accused the state government of placing its workers and district unit chiefs under house arrest to thwart their participation in a protest against changes to the MGNREGA scheme. However, the ruling party refuted these allegations, claiming misinformation from Congress.

As the assembly's Question Hour concluded, Congress member B B Batra raised concerns about workers being prevented from reaching Chandigarh for the Vidhan Sabha gherao program. Opposition leader Bhupinder Hooda questioned the government about the orders leading to these alleged arrests, but Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed the claims, insisting no one was stopped from attending.

Despite the tensions, the Haryana Congress proceeded with its protest, led by prominent leaders, and faced police detentions. The protestors criticized the BJP government, accusing it of undermining social security programs. Meanwhile, notices warning against unauthorized assemblies were prominently displayed, further intensifying the political standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)