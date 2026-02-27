Left Menu

Green Party Triumphs in Historic Special Election

The Green Party's Hannah Spencer secured a significant victory in a special election in England, overtaking Labour's traditional stronghold and emphasizing the shifting political landscape in Britain. This win marks a setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer and showcases the fragmentation of political affiliations.

London | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising outcome that underscores the shifting dynamics of British politics, the Green Party emerged victorious in a special election held in England. Hannah Spencer of the Green Party claimed the Gorton and Denton seat by securing 14,980 votes, marking a major achievement for the previously smaller political entity.

This victory represents a significant setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, which historically dominated the constituency but was pushed to third place in this election. Labour candidate Angeliki Stogia trailed with 9,364 votes, highlighting the evolving political scene.

This special election win by the Greens, coupled with over 10,000 votes received by the hard-right Reform UK's Matthew Goodwin, illustrates the growing political fragmentation within the Greater Manchester area and beyond.

