Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey

Jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan called for peace-related legislation to aid democratic integration in Turkey. His statement, marking a year since urging the PKK to cease its insurgency, was read by the pro-Kurdish DEM Party. Despite initial optimism, little progress has been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:32 IST
  • Turkey

Jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan emphasized the need for peace-related legislation to facilitate Turkey's democratic integration. This call for action was made public during a press conference by the pro-Kurdish DEM Party.

A year earlier, Ocalan had urged the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to end its long-standing insurgency and dissolve. This significant appeal had initially sparked hope for the cessation of a conflict responsible for over 40,000 deaths and considerable regional disparity.

Despite the landmark call, the anticipated progress has been slow, and the path to reconciling deep-rooted divisions in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast remains fraught with challenges.

