Sweden Thwarts Suspected Russian Drone Amid NATO Exercises

Swedish military intercepted a suspected Russian drone near Malmö during a French aircraft carrier's NATO exercise. The incident, linked to a nearby Russian ship, highlights ongoing European disruptions attributed to Russian activities after Ukraine's invasion. Swedish forces disrupted the drone, with no further sightings reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:10 IST
  Sweden

In a significant alert, the Swedish military intercepted a suspected Russian drone off the southern coast as the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle docked in Malmö, Sweden. The incident unfolded in the Öresund Strait, a critical water divide between Sweden and Denmark.

Officials report that a Swedish naval ship detected the drone during a routine patrol and implemented unspecified countermeasures, subsequently losing contact with the device. The event coincides with NATO exercises involving the French vessel, yet security measures ensured the situation did not affect the operations, as remarked by French military spokesperson Guillaume Vernet.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson suggested the drone likely belonged to Russia, linked to a Russian military ship in Swedish waters. Coordination with Denmark is ongoing, as this incident adds to a string of over 100 disruptions across Europe, allegedly aimed at identifying European vulnerabilities and straining law enforcement resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

