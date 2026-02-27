Historic Verdict Clears Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Case, Fuels AAP's Morale

In a landmark ruling, a court exonerated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Manish Sisodia, and others in the liquor policy case, casting doubt on the CBI's allegations. Kejriwal promptly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating a 'fake' case in one of India's 'biggest political conspiracies.'

The verdict was hailed by Kejriwal as courageous, occurring amid what he describes as an era when public institutions face assaults. Amid allegations, the AAP leader challenged BJP to fresh elections in Delhi, vowing to quit politics if they won more than ten seats. The outcome has rejuvenated AAP supporters, invigorating the party ahead of future electoral battles.

Celebrations broke out at Kejriwal's residence, where party members celebrated the court's decision, seeing it as a triumph for truth and integrity. The ruling lifted a burden from AAP, which has repeatedly defended its leaders against corruption charges. The party's leadership insists the verdict solidifies public trust in their leadership's integrity.

