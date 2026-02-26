Left Menu

Amit Shah's Action Plan Against Border Encroachments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for a detailed action plan to remove encroachments near the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar. The move aims to address infiltration risks. Projects worth Rs 175 crore were launched while Shah reviewed implementation of the Vibrant Village program during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:49 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, has called for a comprehensive plan to eliminate encroachments in areas near the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar. Shah emphasized the region's vulnerability to infiltration during a meeting at the Araria collectorate, attended by key administrative and police officials from various districts.

During the meeting, the need for concerted efforts by the Union Home Ministry was stressed to address encroachments within 10 kilometers of the border. Shah also launched projects worth Rs 175 crore and reviewed the progress of the Vibrant Village 2 program aimed at the development of rural border areas.

Shah's visit to Bihar marks the initiation of a strategic approach to securing border territories. Attention was drawn to concerns about demographic changes, and Shah plans to conclude his visit with a meeting in Purnea before departing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

