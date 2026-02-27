Judicial Triumph: Kejriwal's Discharge Exposes Political Vendetta

In a significant development, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and several others have been discharged in the controversial liquor policy case, sparking allegations of political vendetta against the BJP-led government. Left party leaders have welcomed the court's decision, framing it as a triumph of justice over misuse of central agencies.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby strongly condemned the alleged political targeting orchestrated by the ruling party, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to apologize for what he described as a 'targeted project' to sully AAP's reputation. Baby emphasized the judicial verdict as a reaffirmation of faith in India's judiciary.

The court found no substantial evidence of conspiracy, highlighting the CBI's failure to present a convincing case against Kejriwal and his associates. The episode fuels ongoing debates about the integrity of investigative bodies and their role in the political landscape, with calls for accountability on power abuses increasing.