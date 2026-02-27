Left Menu

Judicial Triumph: Kejriwal's Discharge Exposes Political Vendetta

The discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and others in the liquor policy case has been welcomed by Left party leaders, who accuse the ruling BJP of misusing central agencies for political vendetta. A Delhi court criticized the CBI for insufficient evidence, raising concerns about the abuse of power in democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:52 IST
Judicial Triumph: Kejriwal's Discharge Exposes Political Vendetta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and several others have been discharged in the controversial liquor policy case, sparking allegations of political vendetta against the BJP-led government. Left party leaders have welcomed the court's decision, framing it as a triumph of justice over misuse of central agencies.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby strongly condemned the alleged political targeting orchestrated by the ruling party, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to apologize for what he described as a 'targeted project' to sully AAP's reputation. Baby emphasized the judicial verdict as a reaffirmation of faith in India's judiciary.

The court found no substantial evidence of conspiracy, highlighting the CBI's failure to present a convincing case against Kejriwal and his associates. The episode fuels ongoing debates about the integrity of investigative bodies and their role in the political landscape, with calls for accountability on power abuses increasing.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

 Global
2
Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

 India
3
Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against Elephant Attack

Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against E...

 India
4
Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026