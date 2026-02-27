Modi Criticizes Congress Over Shirtless Protest at AI Summit

In a scathing address at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress party for a shirtless demonstration orchestrated by its youth wing during a recent AI Impact Summit.

Modi argued that such actions revealed Congress's intellectual shortcomings in front of international visitors while underscoring the party's political decline. He affirmed that, regardless of these protests, his administration remains committed to advancing India's development.

Touching on India's diplomatic achievements, Modi credited the country's inherent strength for garnering recent trade agreements with developed nations. He positioned India as on a path to reclaim its historical potential, leaving behind a colonial mindset.