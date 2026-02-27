Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress Over Shirtless Protest at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Congress for the shirtless protest by its youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. He attributed it to Congress's intellectual bankruptcy and political decline, and affirmed his commitment to India's development. Modi also highlighted India's recent trade successes and the country's regained potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:06 IST
In a scathing address at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress party for a shirtless demonstration orchestrated by its youth wing during a recent AI Impact Summit.

Modi argued that such actions revealed Congress's intellectual shortcomings in front of international visitors while underscoring the party's political decline. He affirmed that, regardless of these protests, his administration remains committed to advancing India's development.

Touching on India's diplomatic achievements, Modi credited the country's inherent strength for garnering recent trade agreements with developed nations. He positioned India as on a path to reclaim its historical potential, leaving behind a colonial mindset.

