Kerala Congress Screening Committee Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Elections

The Kerala Congress is gearing up for the 2026 assembly elections with a significant screening committee meeting set for March 1 in Delhi. The session, scheduled for 11 AM, will be attended by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader, and other senior state leaders, alongside members of the screening committee.

In charge of the candidate selection process, the AICC Screening Committee is headed by Madhusudan Mistry. This committee plays a pivotal role by evaluating potential candidates based on their likelihood of winning, grassroots connections, and contributions to the party. Their recommendations are then forwarded to the Congress high command for final approval.

This meeting holds substantial importance as it paves the way for the party's strategy in the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections, anticipated to occur in the first half of 2026. As political parties rush to finalize their candidate lists, the Congress's decisive gathering could influence its standing in the polls. (ANI)

