Left Menu

Kerala Congress Screening Committee Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Elections

The Kerala Congress screening committee meeting will take place in Delhi on March 1, focusing on candidate selection for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Chaired by Madhusudan Mistry, the meeting will include top Congress leaders to shortlist candidates based on winnability and party contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:18 IST
Kerala Congress Screening Committee Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Elections
Representative image (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Congress is gearing up for the 2026 assembly elections with a significant screening committee meeting set for March 1 in Delhi. The session, scheduled for 11 AM, will be attended by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader, and other senior state leaders, alongside members of the screening committee.

In charge of the candidate selection process, the AICC Screening Committee is headed by Madhusudan Mistry. This committee plays a pivotal role by evaluating potential candidates based on their likelihood of winning, grassroots connections, and contributions to the party. Their recommendations are then forwarded to the Congress high command for final approval.

This meeting holds substantial importance as it paves the way for the party's strategy in the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections, anticipated to occur in the first half of 2026. As political parties rush to finalize their candidate lists, the Congress's decisive gathering could influence its standing in the polls. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming Iranian missiles, reports AP.

Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming I...

 Global
2
India's Capital Markets Propel SMEs with Cost-Effective Access

India's Capital Markets Propel SMEs with Cost-Effective Access

 India
3
'Khed Pitara': Punjab's Innovative Play-Based Learning Initiative

'Khed Pitara': Punjab's Innovative Play-Based Learning Initiative

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare Funding

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026