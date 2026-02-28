Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Iran's Capital

In a bold military move, Israel conducted a daylight attack on Iran's capital, Tehran, on Saturday. The strike targeted areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office, although his presence there remains unconfirmed.

This maneuver comes amid increasing tensions with the United States, who has positioned a formidable fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to pressure Iran into negotiating over its nuclear program.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz justified the attack as a means to 'remove threats.' In response, Iran closed its airspace, and sirens blared across Israel as authorities warned the public of potential missile launches. The US military has yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)