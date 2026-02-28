Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized the need for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to address the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, citing substantial dangers to global peace.

Macron has engaged in discussions with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, and the Kurdish autonomous region, expressing France's preparedness to support its allies. The escalating situation demands Iran engage in negotiations to cease its nuclear ambitions and regional destabilization.

Macron warned that the Iranian regime's actions endanger the Middle East security and called for Iranian citizens to be empowered in shaping their future. The recent military actions by the US and Israel against Iran have sparked renewed conflict, with significant global implications.