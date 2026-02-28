BJP Revives Corruption Allegations Against Rajiv Gandhi Amidst Trade Deal Criticism
The BJP has resurfaced old corruption accusations against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, amid criticism from Congress over the India-US interim trade deal. The ruling party accuses Gandhi of misconduct, including involvement in the Bofors scandal, facilitating Union Carbide CEO's escape, and mishandling anti-Sikh riot repercussions.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reignited allegations of corruption against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, citing them as manifestations of the Congress's compromised legacy. This move comes as a retaliation for Congress's staunch critique of the recent India-US interim trade deal, which the opposition views as a betrayal of national interests.
Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasized the alleged involvement of Rajiv Gandhi in various scandals, particularly noting his alleged key role in the Bofors arms deal scandal. He further accused the Gandhi family of embedding 'brokerage' practices in the party's dynamics, undermining national security concerns. Bhatia also referenced a declassified CIA document that implied attempts were made to halt the investigation into the Bofors case in Sweden.
In addition, Bhatia connected other controversies to Rajiv Gandhi, including the aid given to Union Carbide CEO Warren Anderson's escape after the Bhopal gas tragedy, and the inadequate addressing of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Allegations were also made against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for accepting questionable funds. As the political climate intensifies, the BJP's assertions aim to highlight a perceived enduring pattern of misconduct within the Congress led by the Gandhi family.
