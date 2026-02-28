Delhi Congress Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revision with Booth-Level Initiative

In a strategic move, the Delhi Congress has ramped up its preparations for the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls, according to an official statement on Saturday. The party has successfully appointed booth level agents (BLAs) in 10,138 booths across the city.

Addressing representatives at a meeting, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav highlighted the initiative as part of the Congress' Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan aimed at reinforcing the party's grassroots structure. The process of appointing BLAs is close to completion, with remaining booths set to be staffed soon after Holi.

BLA-2 workers are tasked with scrutinizing draft roll entries and identifying dead or relocated voters, while BLA-1 members oversee their appointment. Senior Congress leaders, including Kazi Nizamuddin, attended the meeting to stress the importance of these efforts ahead of the Election Commission's special revision exercise in April.

