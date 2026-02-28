Middle East on Edge: U.S. and Israel's Offensive Sparks Global Reverberations
Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, reigniting tensions. Tehran retaliated, sparking condemnation and calls for de-escalation. Global leaders highlighted the dangers of escalation, urging diplomacy. Notable voices in Germany, France, and Britain denounced the violence and called for peace talks to avert further conflict.
Israel and the United States initiated military strikes on Iran, prompting a significant escalation in Middle Eastern tensions. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles at Israel, calling the initial strikes unprovoked and illegal, triggering widespread international concern.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the military actions, urging all parties to de-escalate and return to diplomacy to avoid a broader conflict. A joint statement by Germany, France, and Britain echoed these sentiments, emphasizing regional stability and civilian protection.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for a United Nations Security Council meeting, stressing the grave repercussions of the conflict. Global leaders, including those from Canada, Spain, Oman, and Lebanon, expressed their opposition to the ongoing conflict, advocating for restraint and adherence to international law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
