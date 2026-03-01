Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israel Strike Iran's Leadership

In a significant escalation, the United States and Israel conducted a military strike against Iran, targeting its leadership and urging the overthrow of the government. In response, Iran retaliated with missiles aimed at Israel and Gulf nations, causing panic and chaos across Iranian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the United States and Israel launched a military strike against Iran, specifically targeting the country's leadership on Saturday.

Amid explosions causing widespread panic throughout Iranian cities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been eliminated, though he did not provide explicit confirmation.

The strike prompted swift Iranian missile retaliation against Israel and neighboring Gulf states as protests erupted in Iran, and leaders called on citizens to overthrow the government.

