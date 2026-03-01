Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israel Strike Iran's Leadership

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the United States and Israel launched a military strike against Iran, specifically targeting the country's leadership on Saturday.

Amid explosions causing widespread panic throughout Iranian cities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been eliminated, though he did not provide explicit confirmation.

The strike prompted swift Iranian missile retaliation against Israel and neighboring Gulf states as protests erupted in Iran, and leaders called on citizens to overthrow the government.