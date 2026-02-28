Left Menu

Cricket Match Cancelled Amid Middle East Escalation

A cricket match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi was cancelled after military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. The ECB emphasized staff safety, while the ICC activated contingency plans for personnel amid escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:53 IST
Cricket Match Cancelled Amid Middle East Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A scheduled cricket match between the England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi has been called off following strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

Following Iran's missile response, including explosions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Dubai International Airport suspended all flights. The ECB cited safety as their main concern, announcing the match cancellation and delaying England Women's trip to Abu Dhabi.

The England men's cricket team, participating in the Twenty20 World Cup, will proceed with travel plans to Mumbai for their upcoming semi-final. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council, headquartered in Dubai, has enacted contingency protocols for personnel transiting through the region.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Lebanon Balances on Diplomatic Precipice

Tensions Rise: Lebanon Balances on Diplomatic Precipice

 Global
2
Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions

Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
3
Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure

Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure

 India
4
India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash

India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026