Cricket Match Cancelled Amid Middle East Escalation

A scheduled cricket match between the England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi has been called off following strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

Following Iran's missile response, including explosions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Dubai International Airport suspended all flights. The ECB cited safety as their main concern, announcing the match cancellation and delaying England Women's trip to Abu Dhabi.

The England men's cricket team, participating in the Twenty20 World Cup, will proceed with travel plans to Mumbai for their upcoming semi-final. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council, headquartered in Dubai, has enacted contingency protocols for personnel transiting through the region.