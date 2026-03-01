Left Menu

Speculation Surrounds Ayatollah Khamenei's Whereabouts

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claims growing evidence suggests Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed in a US-Israeli operation. Khamenei has not been seen publicly since the operation targeted his compound, increasing speculation about his status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:59 IST
Speculation Surrounds Ayatollah Khamenei's Whereabouts
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic and nationally televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested there is mounting evidence that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been eliminated in a joint US-Israeli operation.

Netanyahu revealed that the military strikes specifically targeted Khamenei's compound and intimated that the Iranian leader's absence from public appearances since then is telling.

This development has sparked intense speculation over Khamenei's fate, as he hasn't been spotted in public since the onset of the operation.

TRENDING

1
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
3
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States
4
Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026