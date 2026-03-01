Speculation Surrounds Ayatollah Khamenei's Whereabouts
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claims growing evidence suggests Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed in a US-Israeli operation. Khamenei has not been seen publicly since the operation targeted his compound, increasing speculation about his status.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:59 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a dramatic and nationally televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested there is mounting evidence that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been eliminated in a joint US-Israeli operation.
Netanyahu revealed that the military strikes specifically targeted Khamenei's compound and intimated that the Iranian leader's absence from public appearances since then is telling.
This development has sparked intense speculation over Khamenei's fate, as he hasn't been spotted in public since the onset of the operation.
