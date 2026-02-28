Tensions Erupt: Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Deal Standoff
Israel launched a daylight attack on Tehran, targeting military and government sites. U.S. involvement in the strikes remains unclear, while tensions rise over Iran's nuclear program. Iran responded by warning of retaliation and closing its airspace. The region braces for potential escalation.
In a show of heightened tension, Israel carried out an aggressive daylight attack on Tehran, with smoke seen rising above the core of Iran's capital.
The targets included military and government landmarks, as the U.S.'s extent of involvement remains ambiguous. While Iran reported strikes nationwide, next steps remain uncertain.
Amid rising unrest over a nuclear agreement, this military escalation has prompted fears of a broader conflict, with both Israel and Iran fortifying their defenses. Sirens and emergency protocols were activated in Israel, while Iranian airspace was sealed, raising the stakes in an already delicate geopolitical landscape.
