Tensions Erupt: Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Deal Standoff

In a show of heightened tension, Israel carried out an aggressive daylight attack on Tehran, with smoke seen rising above the core of Iran's capital.

The targets included military and government landmarks, as the U.S.'s extent of involvement remains ambiguous. While Iran reported strikes nationwide, next steps remain uncertain.

Amid rising unrest over a nuclear agreement, this military escalation has prompted fears of a broader conflict, with both Israel and Iran fortifying their defenses. Sirens and emergency protocols were activated in Israel, while Iranian airspace was sealed, raising the stakes in an already delicate geopolitical landscape.