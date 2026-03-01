Left Menu

Sanath Jayasuriya Resigns After Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Disappointment

Sanath Jayasuriya steps down as Sri Lanka's head coach following the team's poor performance in the T20 World Cup. Despite some wins, they failed in the Super 8s. Hampered by injuries, their replacements fell short. Jayasuriya plans an early exit, apologizing for the team's underwhelming show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:51 IST
Sanath Jayasuriya has decided to resign from his role as Sri Lanka's head coach after the team's disappointing run in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, who co-hosted the event, were defeated in all their Super 8s matches and fumbled in the preliminary stages as well. The injuries to key players Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Kusal Mendis played a significant part in their poor performance.

Addressing reporters, Jayasuriya apologized to fans for the team's lackluster performance and announced his intention to leave before his contract ends in June. Doubling down on the struggles faced by the team, he admitted that finding adequate replacements for their injured stars proved difficult.

