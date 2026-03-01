Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Kashmir witnessed heightened unrest on Sunday as protests erupted following reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. Reacting to the situation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued a public appeal urging residents to maintain calm and avoid actions that might escalate tensions.

Protests took place across various regions, primarily where the Shia community resides, as locals expressed outrage over the alleged US-Israel strike that reportedly led to Khamenei's demise. The situation remains tense with officials working to manage the escalating unrest in the area.

Assuring the local populace and families of J-K residents in Iran, Abdullah stated that his administration is closely working with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safety. He emphasized the importance of upholding peace during these troubling developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)