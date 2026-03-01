Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls for calm amid protests over the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Protests erupted in Kashmir, especially in Shia-majority areas, following the alleged US-Israel strike. Abdullah assures safety of J-K residents in Iran through coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:40 IST
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir witnessed heightened unrest on Sunday as protests erupted following reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. Reacting to the situation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued a public appeal urging residents to maintain calm and avoid actions that might escalate tensions.

Protests took place across various regions, primarily where the Shia community resides, as locals expressed outrage over the alleged US-Israel strike that reportedly led to Khamenei's demise. The situation remains tense with officials working to manage the escalating unrest in the area.

Assuring the local populace and families of J-K residents in Iran, Abdullah stated that his administration is closely working with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safety. He emphasized the importance of upholding peace during these troubling developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

 Global
2
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
3
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
4
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026