Iran's Fierce Warning to U.S. and Israel

In a stirring televised address, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, labeled leaders of the United States and Israel as 'filthy criminals' who will endure 'devastating blows' for their actions against the Islamic Republic. This pronouncement comes following recent hostilities initiated over the weekend.

Qalibaf, as the most senior official to comment publicly since the onset of these attacks, asserted that these nations had crossed a significant threshold, pledging that the consequences would compel them to 'beg.' His speech underscores mounting tensions and sets a new tone for Iran's response to external pressures.

The parliamentary speaker's declarations reflect Tehran's strategy to reaffirm its stance and readiness amid escalating geopolitical friction. As Iran braces for potential retaliation, the international community watches closely for any shifts that could further escalate the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)