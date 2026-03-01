Iran's Fierce Warning to U.S. and Israel
Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, condemned U.S. and Israeli leaders as 'filthy criminals' during a televised address, vowing harsh retaliation for their recent attacks. His response comes amid escalating tensions and marks the highest-ranking official's public stance since the hostilities started.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a stirring televised address, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, labeled leaders of the United States and Israel as 'filthy criminals' who will endure 'devastating blows' for their actions against the Islamic Republic. This pronouncement comes following recent hostilities initiated over the weekend.
Qalibaf, as the most senior official to comment publicly since the onset of these attacks, asserted that these nations had crossed a significant threshold, pledging that the consequences would compel them to 'beg.' His speech underscores mounting tensions and sets a new tone for Iran's response to external pressures.
The parliamentary speaker's declarations reflect Tehran's strategy to reaffirm its stance and readiness amid escalating geopolitical friction. As Iran braces for potential retaliation, the international community watches closely for any shifts that could further escalate the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- Israel
- parliament
- attack
- retaliation
- Qalibaf
- tensions
- geopolitical
- hostilities
ALSO READ
Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!,' reports AP.
Turbulence in the Skies: UAE Airports Under Drone Attack
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows Unprecedented Retaliation
CPI(M) Activists Jailed for Attack on BJP Worker
US military reports no American casualties and minimal damage so far in 'hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks', reports AP.