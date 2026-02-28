Left Menu

CPI(M) Activists Jailed for Attack on BJP Worker

Two CPI(M) activists, Akhil and Vishnu, were sentenced to five years' imprisonment for attempting to murder a BJP worker, Baburaj, in 2018. They were fined Rs 25,500 each. Baburaj was attacked over a broken rakhi and hit with a stone. Multiple witnesses and evidence were presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a court handed down five years of rigorous imprisonment to two CPI(M) activists, Akhil and Vishnu, for attempting to murder BJP worker Baburaj in 2018 at Thaneermukkom. The sentencing stemmed from an attack incident occurring in August of that year.

The Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Judge, Suhaib M, sentenced the pair, both locals of Thanneermukkom. Despite a cumulative sentence of 10 years and 15 days for offences under various Indian Penal Code sections, the judge ordered the terms to run concurrently.

In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 on each defendant. The prosecution claimed the attack followed a dispute after the activists broke a rakhi on Baburaj's hand. The offense culminated in an assault using a granite stone to the head. Key evidence included testimony from 19 witnesses and multiple exhibits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

