Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows Unprecedented Retaliation
Following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledged to initiate its most intense offensive operation. The Iranian military aims to target Israeli and American bases, with mourners raising a black flag at Mashhad's Imam Reza shrine.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a decisive move, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announced plans for its 'most-intense offensive operation' following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The announcement came on Sunday, indicating an escalation of military actions.
The Revolutionary Guard declared that the operation would commence imminently, targeting bases affiliated with Israel and the United States, labeled by the Guard as 'terrorist bases.'
In Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad, mourners gathered at the Imam Reza shrine to raise a black flag, symbolizing mourning and defiance. The shrine remains a significant pilgrimage center for Shiite Muslims.
