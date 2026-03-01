Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows Unprecedented Retaliation

In a decisive move, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announced plans for its 'most-intense offensive operation' following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The announcement came on Sunday, indicating an escalation of military actions.

The Revolutionary Guard declared that the operation would commence imminently, targeting bases affiliated with Israel and the United States, labeled by the Guard as 'terrorist bases.'

In Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad, mourners gathered at the Imam Reza shrine to raise a black flag, symbolizing mourning and defiance. The shrine remains a significant pilgrimage center for Shiite Muslims.

