Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows Unprecedented Retaliation

Following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledged to initiate its most intense offensive operation. The Iranian military aims to target Israeli and American bases, with mourners raising a black flag at Mashhad's Imam Reza shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 08:32 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows Unprecedented Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a decisive move, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announced plans for its 'most-intense offensive operation' following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The announcement came on Sunday, indicating an escalation of military actions.

The Revolutionary Guard declared that the operation would commence imminently, targeting bases affiliated with Israel and the United States, labeled by the Guard as 'terrorist bases.'

In Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad, mourners gathered at the Imam Reza shrine to raise a black flag, symbolizing mourning and defiance. The shrine remains a significant pilgrimage center for Shiite Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability

Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instabilit...

 Global
2
U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

 United Arab Emirates
3
Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

 United Arab Emirates
4
Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions High

Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions Hi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026