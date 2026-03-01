Trump's Stern Warning: A New Chapter in US-Iran Tensions

Former US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning the nation against escalating its recent attacks. The former president's comments were made on the social media platform Truth Social.

His declaration follows Iranian threats, which came after the confirmation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing. Trump's message was clear: any aggression from Iran would provoke a response with unparalleled force from the United States.

Trump's statement reflects ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, highlighting the fragile nature of international relations in the current geopolitical climate.

