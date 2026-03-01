Left Menu

Race for Rajya Sabha: Tejashwi Yadav's Next Political Move

Speculation surrounds Tejashwi Yadav's possible candidacy for the Rajya Sabha in Bihar as RJD's Lalu Prasad convenes a key meeting. Despite having only 25 MLAs, RJD aims for a seat among five upcoming vacancies, but faces stiff competition due to insufficient alliance numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:06 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation mounts around Tejashwi Yadav's potential candidacy for Bihar's Rajya Sabha polls as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad calls a crucial parliamentary board meeting. This meeting is set just days before the nomination deadline, fuelling political excitement.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary maintains a strategic silence on the speculations but notes public support for Tejashwi's possible Upper House entry. The stakes are high with five of the 16 Bihar Rajya Sabha seats opening up in April, with elections scheduled for March 16.

However, with only 25 MLAs, RJD's prospects seem challenging. The party's alliance, with Congress and others, tallies 35 members in the assembly, still short by six to secure a Rajya Sabha berth independently. Election dynamics remain complex with neither RJD-led Mahagatbandhan nor NDA holding enough strength to clinch the fifth seat.

