Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision
Deepak Gupta, a seasoned executive in the energy sector, has assumed the role of chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited. With extensive experience, he is set to lead GAIL into a new era of innovation and efficiency. Gupta's expertise spans natural gas transmission, marketing, and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
Deepak Gupta, an accomplished executive in the energy industry, officially took over as chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited, the nation's biggest gas transmission and marketing firm, on Sunday.
A mechanical engineer by training, Gupta brings unparalleled experience in natural gas management and infrastructure advancements, previously holding top leadership roles at GAIL in operations, business development, and corporate strategy.
Tasked with leading the company through February 2029, Gupta aims to expand digital initiatives and boost operational transparency and efficiency. His leadership contributed to substantial projects like the Dabhol breakwater project of Konkan LNG, underscoring his impact on the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infrastructure upgrades have been done in Pondicherry University, says PM Modi in Puducherry.
Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry
PM Modi's Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Visit: Catalyzing Infrastructure and Cultural Revival
Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Energy Infrastructure
Foundation Stone Laid for Andhra Pradesh Judicial Infrastructure