Left Menu

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta, a seasoned executive in the energy sector, has assumed the role of chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited. With extensive experience, he is set to lead GAIL into a new era of innovation and efficiency. Gupta's expertise spans natural gas transmission, marketing, and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:47 IST
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Gupta, an accomplished executive in the energy industry, officially took over as chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited, the nation's biggest gas transmission and marketing firm, on Sunday.

A mechanical engineer by training, Gupta brings unparalleled experience in natural gas management and infrastructure advancements, previously holding top leadership roles at GAIL in operations, business development, and corporate strategy.

Tasked with leading the company through February 2029, Gupta aims to expand digital initiatives and boost operational transparency and efficiency. His leadership contributed to substantial projects like the Dabhol breakwater project of Konkan LNG, underscoring his impact on the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

 United Arab Emirates
2
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
3
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
4
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026