Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta, an accomplished executive in the energy industry, officially took over as chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Limited, the nation's biggest gas transmission and marketing firm, on Sunday.

A mechanical engineer by training, Gupta brings unparalleled experience in natural gas management and infrastructure advancements, previously holding top leadership roles at GAIL in operations, business development, and corporate strategy.

Tasked with leading the company through February 2029, Gupta aims to expand digital initiatives and boost operational transparency and efficiency. His leadership contributed to substantial projects like the Dabhol breakwater project of Konkan LNG, underscoring his impact on the sector.

