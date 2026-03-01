Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur
A 45-year-old man was killed by an unidentified vehicle in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Satish Yadav, was on his motorcycle when he was struck and killed. Police are investigating the incident.
A tragic accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on a recent Sunday morning, claiming the life of a 45-year-old man. The victim, identified as Satish Yadav, was struck by an unidentified vehicle while delivering milk to customers.
The incident took place around 9 a.m. on the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra road near the village of Basantpur Mauja under the jurisdiction of the Rajgarh police station. According to SHO Madihan Ved Prakash Pandey, Yadav, a resident of Kunduruf village, passed away on the spot following the collision.
The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and local authorities have registered a case. Efforts are underway to locate the unidentified vehicle responsible for the incident, the SHO informed.
