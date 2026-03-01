Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

A tragic accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on a recent Sunday morning, claiming the life of a 45-year-old man. The victim, identified as Satish Yadav, was struck by an unidentified vehicle while delivering milk to customers.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. on the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra road near the village of Basantpur Mauja under the jurisdiction of the Rajgarh police station. According to SHO Madihan Ved Prakash Pandey, Yadav, a resident of Kunduruf village, passed away on the spot following the collision.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and local authorities have registered a case. Efforts are underway to locate the unidentified vehicle responsible for the incident, the SHO informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)