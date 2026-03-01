Belgium Seizes Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions

Belgium has taken decisive action by seizing an oil tanker linked to Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet', according to Theo Francken, Belgian Defence Minister.

The seizure comes as part of Western sanctions on Russia, intended to curb its oil revenues following its invasion of Ukraine. The 'shadow fleet' is a covert network helping Moscow continue crude exports despite sanctions.

The vessel, Ethera, is being escorted to Zeebrugge for confiscation, raising concerns about environmental risks due to its opaque ownership and ageing condition. Francken emphasized Belgium's dedication to halting vessels aiding Russian aggression.