Left Menu

Belgium Seizes Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions

Belgium seized an oil tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, aimed at bypassing sanctions against Moscow. The vessel, Ethera, was seized with French assistance and is now escorted to Zeebrugge. Belgium's action highlights environmental risks and geopolitical tensions surrounding these clandestine ships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:55 IST
Belgium Seizes Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgium has taken decisive action by seizing an oil tanker linked to Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet', according to Theo Francken, Belgian Defence Minister.

The seizure comes as part of Western sanctions on Russia, intended to curb its oil revenues following its invasion of Ukraine. The 'shadow fleet' is a covert network helping Moscow continue crude exports despite sanctions.

The vessel, Ethera, is being escorted to Zeebrugge for confiscation, raising concerns about environmental risks due to its opaque ownership and ageing condition. Francken emphasized Belgium's dedication to halting vessels aiding Russian aggression.

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026