Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

The death toll from the devastating cracker unit blast in Kakinada district's Vetlapalem village has increased to 21, following the overnight passing of another victim, officials reported on Sunday.

The tragic incident, which claimed 20 lives on Saturday, left nine critically injured. Officials identified and returned the bodies to their families after post-mortem procedures. The explosion took the life of the unit's owner, Adabala Srinivas, among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attributes the disaster to rule violations, noting that the facility employed an excessive number of workers amid festival demands. Kalyan assured that the government would cover medical expenses for the injured and enforce stricter regulations to prevent future incidents.