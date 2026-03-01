Left Menu

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

A devastating explosion at a licensed cracker unit in Kakinada district's Vetlapalem village has resulted in 21 deaths, including the unit owner, Adabala Srinivas. The blast also left 10 workers injured. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that rule violations regarding employee numbers contributed to the tragedy.

The death toll from the devastating cracker unit blast in Kakinada district's Vetlapalem village has increased to 21, following the overnight passing of another victim, officials reported on Sunday.

The tragic incident, which claimed 20 lives on Saturday, left nine critically injured. Officials identified and returned the bodies to their families after post-mortem procedures. The explosion took the life of the unit's owner, Adabala Srinivas, among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attributes the disaster to rule violations, noting that the facility employed an excessive number of workers amid festival demands. Kalyan assured that the government would cover medical expenses for the injured and enforce stricter regulations to prevent future incidents.

