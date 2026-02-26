Taliban Decree Threatens Rights, Spurs Global Condemnation

A controversial new decree from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban regime is facing severe scrutiny from global leaders and human rights activists. UN human rights chief Volker Turk has expressed deep concern, warning that the decree will further stifle freedoms, particularly for Afghan women.

Since assuming power in 2021, the Taliban has imposed a range of restrictions targeting women, severely curtailing their freedom of movement, educational opportunities, and employment rights. The latest decree, signed last month, introduces harsh punishments that violate Afghanistan's international legal obligations and even extends the use of the death penalty. Criticism of the Taliban leadership or its policies is also deemed a criminal act.

The decree's provisions remain unpublished by Taliban authorities, limiting insight into its full implications. Turk urged the Taliban to reverse the decree and halt executions. Meanwhile, rising tensions with Pakistan have led to an increase in civilian casualties following alleged cross-border airstrikes, prompting Turk to call for political dialogue to prevent further escalation.