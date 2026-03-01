Left Menu

Karnataka Monitors Global Conflict Impact on Students Abroad

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara voiced concern over the Israel-Iran conflict's impact on students abroad, particularly from Karnataka. The state government is prepared to assist stranded individuals, especially students, and is closely monitoring international conflicts, hoping for swift resolutions to prevent further civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:23 IST
Karnataka Monitors Global Conflict Impact on Students Abroad
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Sunday that the state government is vigilantly monitoring the unfolding situation due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The government is poised to offer necessary assistance to stranded individuals, especially students from Karnataka, who are unable to return.

Minister Parameshwara revealed reports of numerous students, approximately 150 from Chikkaballapura alone, caught in the escalating hostilities abroad. He assured that the government is ready to coordinate with relevant authorities to aid those affected.

Expressing his concerns, Parameshwara highlighted the broader issue of recurring international conflicts, drawing parallels with the expanding tensions involving the US, Iran, and Israel. He stressed the importance of preventing further civilian casualties and resolving these conflicts swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026