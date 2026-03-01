Karnataka Monitors Global Conflict Impact on Students Abroad

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Sunday that the state government is vigilantly monitoring the unfolding situation due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The government is poised to offer necessary assistance to stranded individuals, especially students from Karnataka, who are unable to return.

Minister Parameshwara revealed reports of numerous students, approximately 150 from Chikkaballapura alone, caught in the escalating hostilities abroad. He assured that the government is ready to coordinate with relevant authorities to aid those affected.

Expressing his concerns, Parameshwara highlighted the broader issue of recurring international conflicts, drawing parallels with the expanding tensions involving the US, Iran, and Israel. He stressed the importance of preventing further civilian casualties and resolving these conflicts swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)