in a dramatic development, iran's supreme leader ayatollah ali khamenei was killed in u.s. and israeli strikes, state media confirmed on sunday. the incident has sent shockwaves across the globe as international leaders weigh in on the implications of this escalation.

pakistan's prime minister shehbaz sharif condemned the act, stating that it violated conventions of international law. iranian president masoud pezeshekian mourned the loss, holding america and israel responsible and suggesting it would only bring them disgrace.

european commissioner ursula von der leyen viewed kahmenei's passing as an opportunity for iran, albeit coupled with real risks of regional instability. similarly, italian foreign minister antonio tajani highlighted the transition phase iran now faces, while french spokesperson maud bregeon welcomed his demise due to his history of civilian casualties.

european union foreign policy chief kaja kallas saw khamenei's death as a pivotal moment for iran, potentially granting its people more freedom. however, russian president vladimir putin expressed condolences, condemning the act as a breach of human morality and international law.

swedish foreign minister maria stenergard acknowledged the uncertainty while emphasizing the potential for the iranian people to shape their future. indonesia's ulema muslim clerical council also extended condolences, questioning the u.s.'s intentions in the middle east, urging indonesia to reconsider its participation in the board of peace.