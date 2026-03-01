Left Menu

Global Reactions to Death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes. Various international figures responded, highlighting concerns about potential instability and shifts in Iran's political landscape. While some see his death as a chance for change, others warn of violence escalation in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:32 IST
Global Reactions to Death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

in a dramatic development, iran's supreme leader ayatollah ali khamenei was killed in u.s. and israeli strikes, state media confirmed on sunday. the incident has sent shockwaves across the globe as international leaders weigh in on the implications of this escalation.

pakistan's prime minister shehbaz sharif condemned the act, stating that it violated conventions of international law. iranian president masoud pezeshekian mourned the loss, holding america and israel responsible and suggesting it would only bring them disgrace.

european commissioner ursula von der leyen viewed kahmenei's passing as an opportunity for iran, albeit coupled with real risks of regional instability. similarly, italian foreign minister antonio tajani highlighted the transition phase iran now faces, while french spokesperson maud bregeon welcomed his demise due to his history of civilian casualties.

european union foreign policy chief kaja kallas saw khamenei's death as a pivotal moment for iran, potentially granting its people more freedom. however, russian president vladimir putin expressed condolences, condemning the act as a breach of human morality and international law.

swedish foreign minister maria stenergard acknowledged the uncertainty while emphasizing the potential for the iranian people to shape their future. indonesia's ulema muslim clerical council also extended condolences, questioning the u.s.'s intentions in the middle east, urging indonesia to reconsider its participation in the board of peace.

TRENDING

1
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar
2
Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank

Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank

 India
4
Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia

Sam Kerr Shines in Asian Cup Opener for Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026