In a thrilling showdown, the University of North Carolina celebrated a victorious basketball weekend as Elina Aarnisalo powered them past Duke. Aarnisalo's career-high performance left the Tar Heels triumphant with a decisive 74-69 win. Meanwhile, Duke faced its second defeat in three games, despite a strong start by leading at halftime.

Across the globe, the United States clinched its first SailGP title since 2023 under Taylor Canfield's leadership in Sydney. The team showcased stellar strategy, outpacing rivals Australia and the UK. Despite a stellar season, Spain concluded with a third-place finish, demonstrating consistent performance throughout the event.

Elsewhere, political hurdles surfaced as Cuba opted to participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, despite eight of its delegation members facing visa denials by the U.S. Authorities in Cuba criticized these decisions as discriminatory but remained committed to the international event.

