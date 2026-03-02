Trump Strikes Iran: Foreign Policy Gamble & Domestic Reactions

The recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, allegedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have ramped up international tensions, as President Donald Trump hailed the operation as a success. However, the lack of a clear post-strike strategy has left U.S. lawmakers questioning the administration's long-term goals.

The response from the American public has been divided, with only 27% expressing approval of the strikes in a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Concerns about Trump's aggressive foreign policy approach loom as the nation heads towards midterm elections, potentially impacting the president's political standing.

Amidst military maneuvers, domestic issues like the Trump administration's immigration enforcement have sparked further controversies, as calls for a more humanitarian approach continue. Simultaneously, technology firms like OpenAI face new challenges with government partnerships, exemplifying the volatile intersection of defense and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)