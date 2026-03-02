Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Conflict, Triggering Market Turmoil

Oil prices surged dramatically on Monday as investors flocked to the relative safety of bonds and gold amid ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East. Brent crude oil rose 9% to $79.42 per barrel, while U.S. crude increased 8.6% to $72.61. Gold prices also saw a 1.4% rise.

The geopolitical situation intensified as the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, prompting retaliations that threatened to impact neighboring nations. President Donald Trump indicated that the conflict could extend for four more weeks, further disrupting global markets and energy supply.

The uncertainty surrounding the control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, has market watchers on edge. The potential blockade of this vital waterway could halt the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil per day, reigniting global inflationary pressures and impacting consumer and business activities worldwide.