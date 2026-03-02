Left Menu

Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Conflict, Triggering Market Turmoil

Oil prices have surged due to military conflicts in the Middle East, leading investors to flee to safer assets like bonds and gold. The situation could mimic the 1970s oil embargo crisis in terms of economic impact. Global markets, including oil, currency, and stock markets, are reacting amid geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices surged dramatically on Monday as investors flocked to the relative safety of bonds and gold amid ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East. Brent crude oil rose 9% to $79.42 per barrel, while U.S. crude increased 8.6% to $72.61. Gold prices also saw a 1.4% rise.

The geopolitical situation intensified as the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, prompting retaliations that threatened to impact neighboring nations. President Donald Trump indicated that the conflict could extend for four more weeks, further disrupting global markets and energy supply.

The uncertainty surrounding the control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, has market watchers on edge. The potential blockade of this vital waterway could halt the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil per day, reigniting global inflationary pressures and impacting consumer and business activities worldwide.

