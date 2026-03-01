Global Outcry: Shia Mourning and Protests Erupt Over Khamenei’s Death
Shia mourners across India took to the streets in protest and grief after the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike. Expressions of outrage were widespread, with protests held in various Indian states calling for calm and unity in response to the incident.
Shia communities in India erupted in protest and grief following the reported airstrike that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Demonstrations unfolded nationwide, echoing sentiments of outrage against the joint US-Israel military operation.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for peace and coordinated with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to safeguard Indian residents in Iran, as mourners assembled in significant numbers. The Shia community reassured peaceful memorial practices amid the emotional protests.
Meanwhile, the protests extended across India, with participants condemning the act and expressing solidarity with Iran. In various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, mourners gathered for memorials and processions, channeling anger towards the perceived international injustice.
