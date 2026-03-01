CIA's Covert Surveillance Shifts Strategies

The CIA has been closely monitoring senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for several months, according to a source familiar with the operation who spoke under anonymity.

This intelligence-sharing effort reportedly influenced the timing of recent Israeli-US strikes, as shared with Israeli officials. The source declined to comment publicly due to the sensitive nature of the information.

The New York Times first reported on these intelligence activities, shedding light on the clandestine operations ahead of the recent military engagements.

