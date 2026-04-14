Shimla Launches First Hill State Metropolitan Surveillance Unit
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a Metropolitan Surveillance Unit in Shimla for monitoring health disasters. Established at Rs 1.56 crore, it will alert hospitals in disease outbreaks. Shimla becomes the first hill state in India to have such a system, enhancing safety and responsiveness.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, inaugurated a cutting-edge Metropolitan Surveillance Unit in Shimla. The initiative is intended to function as an early warning system for potential health disasters within the city.
This modern urban health system comes at a cost of Rs 1.56 crore. It employs state-of-the-art technologies to analyze situations and alert hospitals in real-time during health crises or disease outbreaks. According to official statements, Shimla is making history as the first and only hill state to adopt such advanced technology, joining 20 other cities across India.
The Metropolitan Surveillance Unit was established through a collaborative effort involving the National Health Mission, the National Centre for Disease Control, and the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Its primary duties include verifying health-related alerts, collecting and analyzing data on water, food, vector-borne, and zoonotic diseases. The unit is also set to enhance coordination among civic bodies, health departments, and other stakeholders to boost the city's response capacity against disease outbreaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Gynaecology OPD Shift in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Wet Spell Amid Western Disturbance
Haroli Festival 2026: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity in Himachal Pradesh
BJP Lashes Out at Congress Government's Mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Tractor-Trolley Accident in Himachal Pradesh