Shimla Launches First Hill State Metropolitan Surveillance Unit

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, inaugurated a cutting-edge Metropolitan Surveillance Unit in Shimla. The initiative is intended to function as an early warning system for potential health disasters within the city.

This modern urban health system comes at a cost of Rs 1.56 crore. It employs state-of-the-art technologies to analyze situations and alert hospitals in real-time during health crises or disease outbreaks. According to official statements, Shimla is making history as the first and only hill state to adopt such advanced technology, joining 20 other cities across India.

The Metropolitan Surveillance Unit was established through a collaborative effort involving the National Health Mission, the National Centre for Disease Control, and the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Its primary duties include verifying health-related alerts, collecting and analyzing data on water, food, vector-borne, and zoonotic diseases. The unit is also set to enhance coordination among civic bodies, health departments, and other stakeholders to boost the city's response capacity against disease outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)