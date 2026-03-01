Left Menu

TMC Accuses EC of 'Silent Invisible Rigging' in West Bengal's Voter List

The TMC has accused the Election Commission of 'silent invisible rigging' in West Bengal, alleging that notable figures, including cricketer Richa Ghosh and ministers, have been wrongly categorized in the final voter list. The party claims these actions undermine democracy, questioning the status of ordinary voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scorching critique, the TMC lambasted the Election Commission for what it termed as 'silent invisible rigging' during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) in West Bengal. The party alleged that several high-profile names, including cricketer Richa Ghosh, have been wrongfully placed in an 'under adjudication' category within the final voter list.

The TMC highlighted how even a celebrated World Cup-winning player like Ghosh now faces 'humiliating scrutiny,' her democratic rights in jeopardy. They questioned the arbitrary targeting of such figures, drawing attention to the broader implications for ordinary voters in Bengal, whose statuses might also be precariously threatened.

The party further listed ministers and local leaders whose voter statuses are similarly disputed, accusing the EC of systematic discrimination and aiming to disenfranchise Bengal's electorate. As of now, the Election Commission has not issued a response to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

