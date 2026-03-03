Left Menu

Rising Tensions in the Middle East: Oil Prices Surge Amid Conflict

Oil and gas prices have surged due to recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliations. The conflict disrupts key oil and gas facilities and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about prolonged price increases and global economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, oil and gas prices surged sharply on Monday following Israeli and U.S. military actions against Iran. The retaliatory strikes by Tehran have led to widespread disruptions in oil and gas facilities throughout the region and have significantly affected shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

With the potential for a prolonged conflict, analysts fear sustained increases in global oil prices, which could exacerbate inflation and hinder economic growth. Brent crude rose to a high of $82.37 per barrel, marking the highest level since January 2025, before settling at $77.74 a barrel, a 6.7% increase. Likewise, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $71.23, up by 6.3%.

JPMorgan warns that a prolonged disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could push Brent prices above $100, as Gulf producers may be forced to curb output. Meanwhile, while the International Energy Agency suggests the market remains well-supplied, the geopolitical unrest continues to drive market volatility.

