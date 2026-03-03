Melania Trump Makes History at UN Security Council Amid US-Iran Tensions

Marking a historical moment, US First Lady Melania Trump presided over a UN Security Council meeting focusing on children in conflict, a key issue for her. It represents the first time a world leader's spouse has taken such a prominent role in the council, echoing a period of increased scrutiny on US foreign policy.

The meeting, centered around 'Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict,' was scheduled prior to recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran, highlighting global criticism concerning the United States' simultaneous pursuit of peace and engagement in airstrikes, as expressed by Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani.

Despite fraught US-UN relations under President Trump's administration, which include withdrawals from several UN organizations and unpaid dues totaling billions, Melania Trump's participation in the Security Council is seen as a gesture highlighting the importance of international engagement and dialogue on peace and security, amidst global tensions.