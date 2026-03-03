Left Menu

Melania Trump Makes History at UN Security Council Amid US-Iran Tensions

Melania Trump made history by presiding over a UN Security Council meeting on children in conflict, becoming the first spouse of a world leader to do so. Her appearance comes as the US, under President Trump's leadership, faces criticism for airstrikes on Iran, affecting global perceptions and US-UN relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:59 IST
Melania Trump

Marking a historical moment, US First Lady Melania Trump presided over a UN Security Council meeting focusing on children in conflict, a key issue for her. It represents the first time a world leader's spouse has taken such a prominent role in the council, echoing a period of increased scrutiny on US foreign policy.

The meeting, centered around 'Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict,' was scheduled prior to recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran, highlighting global criticism concerning the United States' simultaneous pursuit of peace and engagement in airstrikes, as expressed by Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani.

Despite fraught US-UN relations under President Trump's administration, which include withdrawals from several UN organizations and unpaid dues totaling billions, Melania Trump's participation in the Security Council is seen as a gesture highlighting the importance of international engagement and dialogue on peace and security, amidst global tensions.

