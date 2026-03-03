Supreme Decision: GOP's New York Congressional Gambit

The U.S. Supreme Court has potentially invigorated Republican efforts to maintain congressional control with its latest decision. The court on Monday sided with Republican Representative Nicole Malliotakis in a dispute over her Staten Island district's boundaries, a move pivotal for GOP hopes in the upcoming November elections.

By reviving the district boundaries, initially struck down as racially discriminatory, the Supreme Court has paved the way for Malliotakis, currently seeking reelection, to strengthen her party's narrow congressional hold. With Republicans holding a slim 218-214 majority, each seat is crucial; losing even one could jeopardize President Donald Trump's legislative initiatives.

The controversy originated from a lawsuit alleging racial gerrymandering, driven by Staten Island voters and supported by lawyer Marc Elias. The Supreme Court's intervention in this case is among several nationwide, highlighting intense partisan battles in the redistricting process across states ahead of the midterms.

(With inputs from agencies.)