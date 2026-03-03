Select Medical's $3.9 Billion Privatization Deal

Select Medical announced on Monday its plan to go private through a $3.9 billion deal orchestrated by a consortium. The group, led by key executives including Executive Chairman Robert Ortenzio, plans to acquire the outstanding shares at $16.50 a piece in cash.

This price signifies an approximate 18% premium compared to the Pennsylvania-based company's share value since November 24, the date on which Ortenzio initially proposed the delisting.

The company's shares ended Monday at $15 each, subsequently climbing by more than 7% in after-hours trading.