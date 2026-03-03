Australia Confirms Safety of Personnel After Drone Attack

Australia has confirmed the safety of all its defence personnel stationed at Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai following a drone attack at the site over the weekend. The Defence Minister, Richard Marles, assured reporters in Canberra on Tuesday that no Australians were injured.

With over 100 personnel across the Middle East, most stationed in the UAE, Australia's operational headquarters at Al Minhad has been in place for many years. Despite regional tensions, the country maintains its commitment to ensuring the security of its forces abroad.

The Al Minhad Air Base has been a strategic location for Australia and continues to serve as a critical point of operations in the Middle East. The resilience of the personnel underscores the robust safety measures in place at the base.